Tragedy has struck at a Fife nursing home with confirmation that 12 residents have died after contracting Covid-19.
NHS Fife has confirmed that a total of 30 residents of West Park Care Home in Leslie have tested positive for the virus along with a further 21 members of staff.
The site has been closed to new admissions.
Health officials are working to help reduce further transmission of coronavirus at the care home.
A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “Sadly, 12 people have died after contracting Covid-19 and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.
“Visiting is currently suspended, and the care home is closed to new admissions.
“NHS Fife’s health protection team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership are working closely with Fife Council’s environmental health service to support to the management of the care home and offer advice to reduce further transmission of the virus.”
