Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An investigation has been launched after a Russian cargo vessel crashed into Burntisland Harbour and collided with a lighthouse.

The Russian registered Mekhanik Pustoshnyy was leaving Burntisland when it hit the structure, knocking off the lantern canopy and damaging the fenders on the outer breakwater at the port.

The incident occurred on 1.55pm on Thursday, January 28.

© DC Thomson

The port authority has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Forth Ports, owners of Burntisland Harbour, said: “The cargo vessel, the Mekhanik Pustoshnyy, is reported to have made contact with the outer breakwater and the lighthouse as it left Burntisland Harbour on Thursday afternoon, January 28, 2021.

“From our initial survey, the lighthouse lantern room has been removed and the outer breakwater fenders of the harbour have sustained damage.

“The incident was reported to Forth & Tay Navigation Service (FTNS) by the ship’s crew and an on-board damage survey was carried out which confirmed the vessel was safe to proceed with its onward passage to its next port.

“We are currently undertaking a full investigation into this incident.”