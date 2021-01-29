Saturday, January 30th 2021 Show Links
Investigation as Russian cargo ship collides with lighthouse and crashes into Fife harbour

by Neil Henderson
January 29 2021, 4.29pm Updated: January 30 2021, 9.57am
© Kenny SmithThe lighthouse without its lantern after being struck by a Russian ship as it left Burntisland Harbour.
An investigation has been launched after a Russian cargo vessel crashed into Burntisland Harbour and collided with a lighthouse.

The Russian registered Mekhanik Pustoshnyy was leaving Burntisland when it hit the structure, knocking off the lantern canopy and damaging the fenders on the outer breakwater at the port.

The incident occurred on 1.55pm on Thursday, January 28.

General view of Burntisland Harbour. © DC Thomson
The port authority has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Forth Ports, owners of Burntisland Harbour, said: “The cargo vessel, the Mekhanik Pustoshnyy, is reported to have made contact with the outer breakwater and the lighthouse as it left Burntisland Harbour on Thursday afternoon, January 28, 2021.

“From our initial survey, the lighthouse lantern room has been removed and the outer breakwater fenders of the harbour have sustained damage.

“The incident was reported to Forth & Tay Navigation Service (FTNS) by the ship’s crew and an on-board damage survey was carried out which confirmed the vessel was safe to proceed with its onward passage to its next port.

“We are currently undertaking a full investigation into this incident.”