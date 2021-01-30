UPDATE: Police appeal after two severely injured in head-on lorry collision on Fife road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are appealing for witnesses after the drivers of two lorries suffered “severe injuries” in a head on collision on a Fife road.

The incident happened around 7.50am on Saturday, January 30, on the A91 between Auchtermuchty and the B937 at Birnie Loch and involved a bread delivery van and a grit vehicle.

Both drivers and sole occupants of each vehicle, men aged 49 and 34-years-old, have been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital with serious injury.

The road is currently closed to allow for a collision investigation to be carried out at the scene.

© SYSTEM

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “This was a serious crash which has resulted in two men being taken to hospital with severe injuries.

“Our enquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“I would also ask motorists who were using the A91 this morning and may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“The road will remain closed until our crash investigations are complete and I would urge the public to avoid the area until the road reopens.”