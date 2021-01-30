Police probe after break in and theft from archery centre in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fife are investigating the theft of equipment following a break-in at an archery centre in Thornton.

The break-in happened sometime between 10.45am on Saturday, January 23 and 10.45am on Friday, January 29 at Forest Spirit Archery Centre Strathmore road in the town.

Officers investigating the incident have confirmed that a quantity of archery equipment and industrial tools were stolen and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Stanford of Glenrothes CID said : “Those responsible have stolen a Compound bow and arrow kits, Recurve bow and arrow kits, and a Wolf Generator along with other tools and gardening furniture.

“Clearly these items represent a risk to members of the public and I am concerned about the danger these kits would pose if not supervised in the correct manner.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been offered any of this equipment or who has knowledge of its whereabouts or who could otherwise help us recover these items to come forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the times of the theft and who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or saw any vehicles in the area to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 1429 of Friday, January 29.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”