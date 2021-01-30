‘Nervous and excited’: Fife singer to appear on hit TV show The Voice tonight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An aspiring young singer from Fife is to have a shot at fame this evening with an appearance in the hit STV television talent show, The Voice.

Singer-songwriter, JUŁIA, from Kinghorn, who formerly performed as Julia Rose, will make her television debut on the popular show.

JUŁIA will perform a blind audition for the show’s judges including American rap star and producer Will.i.am, legendary performer Sir Tom Jones, Essex-born singer Anne-Marie and former X-factor runner up Olly Murs.

Commenting before tonight’s appearance, the Fife songstress said she was both “excited and a little nervous”.

“I’m excited for everyone to see my performance but also nervous as I’m not sure what everyone’s reaction will be and I know a lot of people are watching me,” she said.

“Everyone on the judging panel are legends and it’s just a honour to be able to perform in front of names that big.

“I’ve been performing for about two years now and loved every minute of it but this is the biggest challenge so far.”

The Fifer currently has her second single ‘Can’t Stop Missing You’ out on all major platforms which has enjoyed extensive airplay.

The track was produced by Michael Brennan at Sub Station and mastered by the UK’s number one independent mastering engineer Pete Maher who has engineered tracks for some of the world’s biggest performers including The Rolling Stones, Paul Weller, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Lana Del Ray and U2.

The Voice in on STV tonight (Saturday, January 30) at 8.30pm.