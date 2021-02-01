VIDEO: Skating-mad Fife family build their own ice rink in back garden to beat lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A family of Fife skating fanatics have got around the closure of local ice rinks during the lockdown – by building one in their own back garden.

Forklift mechanic Gordon Gay has used his engineering skills to build the practice area at the family’s Pittenweem home, allowing his daughters Molly, 15, and Hannah, 10, to take part in their favourite sport despite lockdown.

Mum Caroline said he came up with the Heath Robinson-style idea during the recent sub-zero weather spell.

After a few tweaks and improvements, and with the help of a good night’s frost, he was able to perfect the homemade, mini ice rink.

Using a wooden frame and some plastic sheeting filled with water, Gordon’s plan became a reality after a particularly cold night last week.

“He’s always coming up with hare-brained ideas to build something and once it was in his head there was no stopping him,” Caroline said.

“He first tried synthetic ice but it just didn’t work with the skates so he built his contraption that now covers the lawn.

“Luckily we’ve had some really severe frost which has worked a treat, and the girls have actually managed to use it to practise their spins, which is fantastic.”

Fife Flyers made girls fall in love with ice-skating

Caroline said the girls fell in love with ice skating four years ago after watching a Fife Flyers ice hockey match in Kirkcaldy.

“Since then it’s been their passion and before the pandemic would have us up as early as 4am to take them to Dundee Ice Skating Club to train,” she said.

“But since the second lockdown the rinks have been shut. The girls have been desperate to get their skates back on.”

As well as having their very own mini-rink, the family have also found two local fields close to their home which ,whilst frozen, have proved great practice areas to perfect their spins and jumps.

“I noticed the field in photographs a friend posted on social media of her kids sledging so went to investigate and couldn’t believe our luck when we got there,” said Caroline.

“It’s a large expanse of flooded field that had frozen solid.”

Caroline admits there were initially a few startled glances from other members of the public when the girls took to the ice.

She said: “Most just stopped and stared but it was all good fun and more importantly it gave the girls a chance to get out and do what they love most, which has been a struggle during lockdown.

“However, we must be the only family in Fife that actually want the weather to get colder not warmer.”