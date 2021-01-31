Disappointment for Fife hopeful after The Voice performance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An aspiring young singer from Fife has thanked fans and vowed to make it in the music business despite failing to wow the judges on hit STV talent show, The Voice, on Saturday.

Singer-songwriter, Julia, from Kinghorn, who formerly performed as Julia Rose, performed a nerve-racking blind audition before the show’s judges which included American rap star and producer Will.i.am, legendary performer Sir Tom Jones, Essex-born singer Anne-Marie and former X-factor runner up Olly Murs.

Before the performance, the 19-year-old had admitted that she was “both nervous and excited” to be give a once in a lifetime opportunity to sing for who she said were “music legends”.

“Everyone on the judging panel are legends and it’s just a honour to be able to perform in front of names that big,” she said.

However, she failed to be chosen by any of the judges who listen to the audition without seeing the singer.

Following her performance the stars were quick to praise the Fifer’s efforts but added that her nerves had also played a part as none of the panel decided to select her to progress on the show.

Commenting on the disappointment, she said: “I’m still so thankful for the opportunity that I was given and for everyone who supported me.

“I’ve still got some exciting things coming this year including two new singles and have some interviews and will be live streaming some performances in the coming days and weeks.”

Despite not progressing in the programme, the teenager said the experience had been an amazing one, adding that this was “only the beginning” as far as her career as a singer is concerned.

“Being on the show during a global pandemic has made it all very different to what it would be in any normal year, but even with all the restrictions and Covid procedures in place, the experience has been nothing short of amazing.”

The singer’s focus will now be on making her second single ‘Can’t Stop Missing You’, which is out on all major platforms and is currently extensive airplay.

The track was produced by Michael Brennan at Sub Station and mastered by the UK’s number one independent mastering engineer Pete Maher who has engineered tracks for some of the world’s biggest performers including The Rolling Stones, Paul Weller, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Lana Del Ray and U2.

The singer said she has also been busy during lockdown having already written an album’s worth of songs as well as releasing her debut single in back in June during the first lockdown and making her first music video in September last year.