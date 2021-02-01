Forensics team conclude house search as investigation into death of Fife man continues

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police forensic teams have completed their search of the home of the Fife man whose remains were discovered in a rundown industrial estate in Glenrothes four months ago.

Experts using cadaver dogs, specially trained to detect even the smallest of human evidence, have carried out extensive search of the house in Main Street, Kinglassie where 61-year-old Ean Coutts had lived for over 20 years.

The remains of Mr Coutts’ body were discovered two miles away at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes September but were only identified in January as those of the Kinglassie man after a facial reconstruction images created by experts at John Moores University in Liverpool were released by police in late November.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

A number of searches were undertaken at properties in Glenrothes and Kinglassie and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but later released pending further enquiries.

Officers investigating the death have focused much of their enquiries at Mr Coutt’s last known address as well as within the small community of the former mining village.

Steel shutters have been erected over the windows Mr Coutt’s ground floor council flat however evidence of the extent of the search by police at the property remains with carpets and other household items piled at the front door.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Neighbours have continued to speak of their shock at the news of Mr Coutt’s death who was a popular and well known member of the community.

One Main Street resident, who asked not to be named, said the community was “still reeling” from the news.

“When you see the white-suited forensics officers entering and leaving the property it brings it home to you how serious this is,” they said.

“He had talked about going abroad to Morocco to visit a family member as well as a visit to London.

“People just though he had gone away, which is why he wasn’t reported missing.

“There is talk of him coming into money and having a plan to start over afresh.

“To learn that he is in fact the body found up the road in Glenrothes has shocked everyone in this village.

“It’s the only topic of conversation right now especially as so many seemed to know him, even if only to say hello to.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team confirmed police are treating the death as suspicious and that officers would be carrying out enquiries in and around the Kinglassie and Glenrothes areas as part of their investigation.

Mr Houliston added that it was “vital” that police are able to establish the events leading up to his death to provide answers to his family.

He also appealed to anyone who knew Mr Coutts or may have had contact with him from around August 2019, and anyone who has information that could assist with their investigation, to contact police urgently.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2692 of Sunday, September 27 2020.