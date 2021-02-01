Fife RNLI crew called to rescue boy stranded on rocks amid rising tide

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Fife lifeboat crews were called into action to rescue a youngster who was stranded on rocks due to the rising tide.

The volunteer crew at Anstruther RNLI Station were scrambled to help evacuate the teenager who had was cut-off on the short near St Monans Church on Sunday afternoon.

The volunteer crew made the short journey along the coast and located the boy.

He was stuck on a rock and unable to cross back due to the rising waters.

Following an assessment of his condition, the boy was helped to the lifeboat by crew members and returned to neighbouring St Monans Harbour ,where he was passed into the care of the waiting Coastguard rescue team.

Volunteer crew member Euan Hoggan scaled the rock to help the boy and commented on the rescue.

He said: “This was a very straightforward rescue for the team.

“The young man was stranded on the rock for a considerable amount of time before the alarm was raised.

“In these situation we always urge anyone in difficulty around the coast to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The lifeboat returned to Anstruther shortly before 6pm and was made ready for service.

The RNLI shout came after an earlier emergency at the weekend.

Both lifeboats at the Anstruther station were launched at 4.45pm on Saturday, January 30, following reports of a paddleboarder in difficulty off the coast of Kingsbarns.

A spokesperson for the station, said: “While making our way to the scene, a member of the UK Coastguard Ground Team checked the sighting and deemed it to be a false alarm with good intent and no assistance required.

“Our lifeboats were stood down and returned home to Anstruther.”