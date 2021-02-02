Dundee woman attacked Fife bakery worker as she stole cakes on day of prison release

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A worker at a popular Dunfermline bakery was attacked by a woman stealing cakes.

Leigh Crichton had just been released from jail hours earlier when she struck at the Stephens shop on the High Street.

When the employee challenged the culprit about stealing the cakes she was grabbed by the hair and struck on the head.

Crichton, 29, from Dundee, has now been given another jail sentence at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on November 8 2019, at Stephens Bakery, she stole cakes.

She also admitted she assaulted a female employee by seizing her by the hair, striking her on the head and body and scratching her to her injury.

The court heard Crichton had been released from a jail sentence that day and by 4pm was back in trouble.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie said staff had seen Crichton coming into the shop and she appeared to be under the influence of something.

She added: “She was knocking over cakes and causing general disruption. She then took cakes from a display and put them in a carrier bag.

“She was told she would have to pay for them but left the shop without doing so.”

A shop worker went out into the High Street to challenge Crichton about the stolen items.

“The accused aggressively swung the carrier bag and lashed out, hitting the complainer in the face and arm.”

Sheriff James Macdonald jailed Crichton for six months.