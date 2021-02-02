Public warned to be wary about ‘callous’ scammers in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fife are urging the public to be vigilant following recent reports of online and telephone scams.

A number of vulnerable people in Glenrothes have been targeted by fraudsters.

In some cases, the callers claim to be from Amazon and tell the victim their subscription is due for renewal or that they are due a payment.

The victim is then asked to visit a website and download software or an app to check their account, but this can give scammers access to computer details including personal information and banking details.

Other reports include callers purporting to be from broadband providers asking about issues with routers, and again asking to access a computer.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, who is responsible for local policing in Glenrothes, said: “We are urging people to be aware of calls and contact of this nature and in particular to ensure that their elderly or vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours are also aware of these types of scam.

“These callous criminals are well-rehearsed, sound knowledgeable, and can be very convincing, particularly to someone who may not be used to handling online accounts that they don’t use regularly.

“They may also have the name of the person they are calling which makes it sound more genuine.”

Anyone with any concerns about calls or messages can contact Police Scotland through 101.

More advice can be found via www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe