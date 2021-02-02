New Covid-19 testing site to open at Levenmouth Swimming Pool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Covid-19 testing site is opening in Leven in an effort to improve access for people in the east of Fife.

The mobile station will be based in the car park of Levenmouth Swimming Pool and operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It will be in place for around three weeks.

Josie Murray, a consultant in public health and clinical lead for health protection in NHS Fife, said: “While there is considerable focus on Covid-19 vaccination currently, testing continues to play a vital role in helping prevent spread of virus and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“It’s crucial that those who have symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, isolate immediately and arrange to get tested as soon as possible.”

Testing must be booked in advance at www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 0800 028 2816.

People should only book if they have coronavirus symptoms, such a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.