Work on £10m affordable housing starts at huge Kingdom Park development in Kirkcaldy

Building work has started on a new batch of affordable homes which will form part of a major new development on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

More than 1,000 properties are expected to built at the huge Kingdom Park site just off the A92 over the coming years, and a number of homes have already sprung up in the south-western portion of the estate as it begins to take shape.

Kingdom Housing Association has now confirmed it has started work on a £10 million investment to create 76 new affordable homes which will be for social rent and mid market rent.

The social rent properties will be owned and managed by Kingdom Housing Association and the mid market rent properties will be owned and managed by Kingdom Initiatives.

The homes are the affordable housing provision for the larger private development being taken forward by Persimmon Homes Scotland.

Julie Watson, interim head of capital investment at Kingdom, said: “Working in partnership with Persimmon Homes Kingdom will be able to provide affordable new homes that are not only safe and secure, but are highly energy efficient.

“That’s good for our tenants in terms of reduced energy costs, but also good for the environment.

“Recognising sustainability and the impact housing has on climate change is one of Kingdom’s strategic objectives.

“The development at Kingdom Park is an example of how combining technologies such as photovoltaic panels with modern construction materials allows us to play our part in tackling climate change.”

The £10m development, with funding of £5.4m provided by the Scottish Government, will provide a diverse housing mix of larger family homes, apartments and cottage flats and is due to be completed in February 2023.

Kingdom’s new homes have been designed with the current and future needs of residents in mind and will offer properties that can adapt as the needs of the tenants change and also include homes suitable for tenants with particular housing needs.

In addition to the 76 new homes being provided, education initiatives and employment and training opportunities will be included as part of a community benefits package for the project.