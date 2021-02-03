Fife child abuser, who recorded sick acts in front of youngster, had 725,000 indecent images

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A sick child abuser was found with more than 725,000 indecent images when police searched his home in Fife.

Roderick Riley, 62, was investigated after it emerged he had exposed himself to a youngster.

Officers who raided his home found indecent images featuring the child, which the court heard had been taken without their knowledge.

75,000 images were ‘category A’

Riley, of Queens Haugh in Carnock, was also found in possession of hundreds of thousands of child abuse images, 75,000 of which were classed as category A and of the most depraved nature.