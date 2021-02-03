Call to creatives to take up funding for new projects to help young Fifers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

OnFife has launched a small grants initiative to support freelance artists and creatives to work with young Fifers on new projects.

Grants of between £500 and £5,000 are being made available by Fife Cultural Trust (OnFife) to work with children and young people, especially those who have been most affected by Covid-19.

The Youth Arts Small Grants Scheme is funded by Creative Scotland as part of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

The grant will not only enable freelance youth arts practitioners to deliver activity for the benefit of Fife’s children and young people but also to strengthen connections with organisations and communities.

Projects must be delivered in partnership with relevant organisations and can take place between April 2021 and March 2022.

“We have vast experience with co-ordinating funding and we’re delighted to announce this opportunity to support artists and creatives, particularly during these difficult times, to help them use their creativity and skills to connect and engage with young people in Fife,” said Michelle Sweeney, OnFife’s director of creative development.

“I would encourage people to take advantage of this funding to create projects that will have a positive impact on our communities.”

OnFife will showcase all the artistic works at the end of the project.

Information sessions will be held on February 10 and 17 and the deadline for applications is Monday March 8.

For further information, email events@onfife.com or call Karen on 07732 604401.