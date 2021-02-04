Timely cash boost to turn Inverkeithing Town House into community hub

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A timely cash boost will see an at risk civic landmark in Fife transformed into an active community hub.

The vision for the A-listed Inverkeithing Town House will now be possible thanks to a generous £475,000 grant to Fife Council from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

By enabling a local community organisation to take on the management of the building, repairing the fabric and making all the spaces more accessible and flexible, those behind the project believe it will be the perfect location for new events such as film nights and exercise classes.

It will also continue to offer space established groups such as the community council and Inverkeithing Local History Society.

The building is a Common Good asset, stewarded by Fife Council, who have committed to leasing the building to a community-run management organisation.

Councillor Alice McGarry, area convener for the South and West Fife Area Committee, said: “This is more good news for Inverkeithing and its regeneration.

“This Scottish Government funding is going to help make local people’s vision for the Town House as a community use hub a reality.

“It will also complement other town centre investment being delivered as part of the Heritage Regeneration programme.

“This includes major streetscape uplift in the High Street and the Market Square; a grant scheme for repairs to other historic buildings, and a wide range of training and education courses and activities for the whole community.

“These are designed to improve heritage skills and knowledge for both adults and children.”

The project has been developed over time by Fife Council in partnership with local people, supported by Fife Historic Buildings Trust, as part of its flagship Inverkeithing Heritage Regeneration scheme for the town, which is now underway.

The scheme has been funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation convener, said: “Like many towns today, Inverkeithing has to contend with a range of challenges, like changing shopping habits, and as an historic centre, it needs investment to tackle dilapidation associated with older buildings.

“To have a sustainable future the town needs to evolve and improve to attract both locals and visitors.

“Inverkeithing has the potential for step change by making the most of its heritage and history, and this funding can help that to happen.”

Lorraine Bell, Fife Historic Buildings Trust manager, said the Trust is looking for people locally to get involved and get in touch.

“We are so excited to be working with local people to create a vibrant community hub at the Town House with new activities for all to enjoy,” she continued.

“With support from ourselves, Fife Council, Community Enterprise and ARC Architects this A-listed building will have a bright new future with something to offer everyone in the town.”

Work at the Town House is expected to start later this year and take around a year to complete.