‘There’s pothole after pothole after pothole’: Fife Council dealing with backlog of complaints over road defects

A backlog of pothole repairs is facing Fife Council following five weeks of relentless bad weather.

The local authority says it is working to catch up after scores of complaints from across the region.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley has urged members of the public to continue to report potholes and is questioning whether the council has the capacity to deal with all the defects.

We need to know that defects that are dangerous are being treated with the urgency they require.” Alex Rowley MSP.

He sent officials a photograph of one of the worst examples amid fears it could damage cars.

Mr Rowley reported the pothole in Kelty to the council almost a fortnight ago.

Despite being told it would be fixed within five days, it has not been touched.

He said it was just one of many he had been alerted to over the past few weeks.

It follows claims the East Neuk village of St Monans has been transformed into a lunar landscape because of the number of road defects.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“I’ve had a number of emails from many different parts of Fife,” Mr Rowley said.

“There’s pothole after pothole after pothole.

“What makes me angry is when I see the damage caused to people’s cars.

“I have given the council an example where a dangerous hole in the road has been left for almost two weeks after I know it was reported.

“These kinds of holes in the road do serious damage to cars, can cause accidents and are costing car owners money they can ill afford.”

‘A disgrace’

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP branded the state of Fife’s roads “a disgrace”.

“We need a plan for addressing these potholes,” he added.

“But we also need to know that defects that are dangerous are being treated with the urgency they require and that motorists are not at risk.”

Our teams are working hard to catch up.” Transportation convener Altany Craik.

Fife Council’s transportation convener, Labour councillor Altany Craik, said the roads team was working hard to resolve the issue.

“Our workload on pothole repairs usually increases at this time of year as winter weather conditions hit,” he said.

“This year, with almost five weeks of continual winter activities and gritting to deal with, we are facing a backlog of pothole repairs across Fife.

“Our teams are working hard to catch up and will continue to do so, weather permitting.

“Potholes identified as emergencies are being dealt with as soon as we are aware of them.”

Potholes can be reported online at www.fife.gov.uk