A Fife man was robbed of his wallet and phone as he lay dying at a railway station.

Ross Elrick, 31, put his belongings on a bench at Burntisland station moments before his death on January 24.

CCTV then captured a man picking them up and walking off with them.

Now Ross’s grieving family has appealed for someone to hand the items in to police.

His brother Philip believes the phone may contain messages for relatives as no note was left.

The 30-year-old said he was “shocked and angered” by the callous theft.

“We just want them back,” he said.

“He would have had pictures on his phone, probably of the family and of our child.

“Ross was one of a kind, a gentleman.

“He would always look out for others over himself, just the most generous, thoughtful, selfless, kind-hearted person I’ve ever known.”

Philip added: “He didn’t leave anything behind, like a note or a will in physical form so it leads me to believe that maybe he took the phone from his pocket and lay it on the bench with his wallet because there was some kind of goodbye or explanation on it.”

Ross lived in Burntisland and worked for SSE’s debt management department.

His brother said he excelled at his job but had taken time off as he battled mental health problems.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “We are investigating an incident of theft at Burntisland station on Sunday evening, January 24.

“Inquiries into this are ongoing.”