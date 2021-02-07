Fife communities unite against plans to build recycling plant at source of ‘Melville pong’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Communities blighted by a foul stench from a Fife dump have united in opposition to plans for a recycling centre at the site.

The proposal for the Lower Melville Wood landfill site will be considered by Fife Council’s north east planning committee next week.

Three neighbouring community councils have objected to the application.

The council-run site was served an enforcement notice by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency over a putrid stench from rotting landfill which has blighted the area for decades.

Neil Brooks, who chairs Giffordtown and District Community Council, said: “Lower Melville Wood Landfill Site has been incredibly successful in uniting the community to unanimously rebel against this proposal by constantly producing the foulest odour imaginable that permeates our homes and causes people to wake up, so toxic is the stench.”

Monimail and Ladybank community councils have also objected, citing concerns over pollution in the form of dust and noise and the potential impact on local roads.

However, Fife Council planners have recommended the proposal be granted conditional approval.

If approved, the site would process around 45,000 tonnes of incinerator bottom ash (IBA) per year.

The substance is what remains after the incineration of municipal, commercial and industrial waste.

It is described as “non-hazardous waste” in the planning report prepared for the committee.

The intention is to process the IBA to remove large particles for recycling elsewhere.

It is anticipated ash would be brought to the site in six to seven lorry loads a day.

The proposed operating hours of the plant would be Monday to Saturday, from 7am to 7pm.

The council planning report says: “Subject to control through appropriate conditions upon grant of consent, the development would not have any significant detrimental impact on any existing nearby properties in terms of visual impact, or result in potential nuisance from noise, dust and odour.”

Council planners are also confident the plant would have no adverse impacts on the local roads network subject to conditions.

However, Mr Brooks said: “If the planning committee flies in the face of the massive public rejection of this proposal, which received 79 written objections, they will be signalling loud and clear that the lives of the ordinary residents of Fife come second to finance.

“The condition imposed regarding noise and dust suppression before the plant is in operation shows a complete and callous disregard for the residents who are going to be directly in the firing line of the pollution. It’s simply unfair and callous to imply that it will not have a major and severe impact on their quality of life.”