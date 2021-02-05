Cross-Forth light rail link stilll on table as ‘feasible’ future option

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cross-Forth light railway linking Fife to Edinburgh could be considered for investment in the not-too-distant future, The Courier can reveal.

For the ambitious project has been highlighted in the Scottish Government’s latest Strategic Transport Projects Review, which sets out the vision, priorities and desired outcomes for transport across the country over the next 20 years.

Officials have outlined major plans to enhance public transport in the capital through Edinburgh Mass Transit, which aims to integrate with the current bus, tram and heavy rail networks to improve connectivity over the next three years or so.

But they have also noted the potential for future developments to build on that, with a cross-Forth light rail link and the creation of a south suburban railway within the city specifically mentioned as distinct possibilities.

The news comes just weeks after plans for an underground Forth rail tunnel were mooted by the Scottish Greens.

The Courier understands studies have already been carried out which have looked at various options for a light rail transit system over the Forth, although those have not been fully costed.

However, both a single track and twin track approach over the Forth Road Bridge – which is currently being used as a public transport corridor – have been deemed feasible.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government is in the process of conducting a thorough, evidence-based review of the country’s strategic transport network and is looking at various options – including cross-Forth rail.

“As we continue to navigate our way through an unprecedented global health emergency, the investment decisions we make have never been so important,” he added.

“We want to lock in the changes to the healthy, green travel options we’ve seen during the pandemic, while supporting interventions that will aid and help accelerate economic recovery.”

Convener of Fife Council’s Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation sub -committee Altany Craik commented: “We would welcome the opportunity to link with Edinburgh and the wider area through a sustainable light rail link with Fife, and the economic benefits this could bring.

“Moving forward, this would fit with our aims of reducing our carbon footprint and promoting the use of more sustainable public transport.”

The strategic review report maintains change is needed as the Edinburgh City region’s rail network – which now encompasses parts of Fife in planning terms – is “limited”, with major commuter flows originating from beyond the city.

The report similarly notes the city’s heavy reliance on buses means journey times are slow and infrastructure is reaching “maximum capacity”.

It added: “The continued land-use growth across the city provides an opportunity to expand the existing network and create a world class Mass Transit system that integrates tram, suburban rail and bus to provide a safe and sustainable transport system that offers highly attractive travel choice between destinations within the city and satellite locations.

“Furthermore, a transport system that encourages a mode shift away from the private car is therefore a critical priority of the transport network in order to cater for increasing demand for travel in a sustainable manner, not only within the city but for cross boundary movements to/from the city.”

Recommendations for national investment priorities in the short-term include supporting smart and sustainable travel across Scotland, with development of active freeways and expansion of 20mph zones; improving public transport, with reallocation of road space for buses and improved accessibility at train stations; supporting the transition to low carbon transport, with investment in alternative fuels and progression of decarbonisation of rail; and enabling larger loads to be carried by our railway network, encouraging freight to shift from road to rail transport.

Other recommendations include the rationale for investment in Glasgow Metro and improvements of the trunk road network at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.