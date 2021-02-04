Teen charged in connection with St Andrews lockdown party as student body backs expulsion calls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Students at St Andrews University have led the call for those involved in an illicit lockdown party to be expelled as it emerged that one teenager has now been charged.

Police have confirmed a 19-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the illegal gathering at the David Russell Apartments over the weekend, when up to 40 people were said to be present.

Many of those in attendance are said to have run away or “jumped from windows” when staff arrived to break up the festivities, and one employee even needed hospital treatment after being injured by one of the fleeing party-goers.

Condemnation of the behaviour has been led by university principal Professor Sally Mapstone, who has vowed to take disciplinary action, but an online poll has also suggested that more than 90% of the student body also want to see those responsible thrown out of the university altogether.

Prof Mapstone has been careful not to make sweeping statements, accusing those who attended of showing “no respect or responsibility” for the health of others – including staff, students and the wider community.

“Many residents of DRA and others who have heard about what happened are appalled by the selfish and reckless behaviour of the minority who organised and attended this party,” she commented.

“The responsible and intelligent attitude of the vast majority of our students got us through first semester, and we will be doing everything we can to nurture that partnership approach to managing the risks of Covid in this second term.”

‘Should be expelled and held accountable’

Student Jenna White, 36, is one of many students who have taken to social media appealing for calm in the wake of the incident.

“As a current student, I agree these people should be expelled and held accountable,” she noted.

“But please remember they are a small minority of students.

“It is a shame that now all the students have become scapegoats for any rule breaking incidents.

“The party referred to is a horrendous example of rule breaking and so frustrating but sadly there are also many other incidents of people breaking rules who aren’t students.

“The police are involved now and the uni are taking very serious action against this idiotic few.

“I am a local, I’m 36, brought up here and went to school here and now I am a student here and the divisiveness is so apparent. Often I feel like I have to “take sides”.

“This pandemic and the fear everyone feels is sadly making the divide even greater.”

Both Police Scotland and the university’s own investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed: “Following enquiries a 19-year-old man has been charged and is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.”