Jon Harrison: Tributes to Fife veteran and community stalwart who lost his fight with Covid-19

A Fife community stalwart who helped hundreds of local children take part in football has died after being disgnosed with Covid-19.

Jon Harrison, 63, was instrumental in developing the Fleet Grounds in Rosyth, a community sports hub run by South West Fife Community Sports Partnership, of which he was a founding trustee and former chair.

The Royal Navy veteran, who served during the Falklands War and survived his ship being bombed, was also well known as chairman of Rosyth AFC Saturday Amateurs.

Alfie Blair, who is secretary of the senior team at Rosyth FC, said Mr Harrison’s work on the Fleet Grounds had done much to improve the lives of local youngsters.

He added: “There are well over 200 kids down there now. Seven days a week, there’s always a team there and that was down to Jon starting it all off.

“He was a very, very nice man. He was a well-kent face in Rosyth.

“He was a very approachable fellow. He didn’t have a bad word for anybody.”

Mr Harrison was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with symptoms of Covid-19 on January 14. His condition deteriorated and he was put into an induced coma and ventilated.

“I was very shocked when I was told he had died because I thought he was getting better,” said Alfie.

“He was a fit man.

“When you hear of this happening to somebody really close to you, you know there’s a real problem and we should be adhering to all the protocols.”

© Supplied by Facebook

A spokesperson for South West Fife Community Sports Partnership said the group was devastated to hear of Mr Harrison’s death.

“Jon was the driving force behind the Fleet Grounds project, bringing together representatives of the various sports institutions with the goal of delivering a community sports facility for the towns and villages of south west Fife,” the partnership said in a statement.

“Jon was a well known figure in Rosyth and wider football circles, an accomplished talent scout and committed to the development of the game. The partnership intends to honour his legacy at an appropriate time in the near future.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to Jon’s wife, Liz, his wider family and his many friends at this very difficult time.”

Mr Harrison met wife Liz while he was serving in the forces and the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2018.

Fife councillors Alice McGarry and Sharon Green-Wilson paid condolences to the family.

Ms Green-Wilson said it was a “heartbreaking loss for them and for our community”.

Mr Harrison worked as a manager for facilities management firm Mitie, and staff who worked for him also paid tribute.

John Graddon described his boss as a “big inspiration”.

He added: “We just want to pay our respects to the man because he was a well loved man, a well known man and a well respected man.”