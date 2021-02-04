Firefighters called out as Fife and Tayside hit by flooding amid relentless heavy rain

Parts of Fife and Tayside have been hit by flooding as relentless heavy rain continues to batter Scotland.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said crews have attended flooding incidents involving a number of properties in Fife, Perth and Blairgowrie.
Meanwhile, some roads have become impassable as rain continues to fall on saturated ground.
The A914 road to Cupar is currently closed due to water on the carriageway. Firefighters have also been called to a flooded property along the route.
Police were called to the A914 at the New Inn roundabout after a one vehicle accident on the stretch west of Cupar. However, it is not known if the road conditions were a factor in the accident.
Meanwhile, also in north Fife, the A913 near Lindores was flooded because of water running off an adjacent field.
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Scotlandwell was another of the roads affected.
