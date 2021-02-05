Roads closed across Fife after days of torrential rain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Torrential rain has brought flooding and road closures to parts of Fife.

Routes in all parts of the region are either shut or passable only with extreme care after several days of downpours and gale force winds.

A flood alert issued by environment agency Sepa remains in place across Fife.

It warns flooding could affect low-lying land and individual properties.

In central Fife, the B921 Kinglassie Road is closed as far as the Southfield roundabout in Glenrothes.

Main Street in Thornton is also closed.

And a burn that burst its banks and devastated several homes in Kinglassie in August is said to be running high.

Serious flooding between Ladybank and Kingskettle in the Howe of Fife this morning after heavy overnight rain and continued sleet this morning, haven’t seen it extend so far across the fields before.@BBCScotWeather @C_MAlexander pic.twitter.com/bBgX8u7nz6 — John Wilson (@john58wilson) February 5, 2021

In the east of the region, Auchtermuchty to Grange of Lindores and the Dunshalt to Falkland roads are shut.

Meanwhile the A914 from Cupar to the A92 has been closed.

In west Fife, the B920 is closed at Lochgelly High School after a number of cars became stuck in the deep water on Thursday night.

Buses for pupils travelling to Lochgelly High School might take a little longer to arrive this morning due to flooding on part of the route. If you're waiting, we'll pick you up as as quick as we can. — Fife Council (@FifeCouncil) February 5, 2021

The B914 at Steelend is just passable.

The flooding comes as a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain and snow remains in place across Fife until Monday.

Commuters have been warned of the possibility of long delays or cancellations to public transport.

Interruptions to power supplies are also possible.