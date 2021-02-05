Friday, February 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Roads closed across Fife after days of torrential rain

by Claire Warrender
February 5 2021, 10.18am Updated: February 5 2021, 10.26am
© Supplied by Fife Jammer LocationFlooding in the Fife village of Pitlessie. Image supplied by Fife Jammer Locations.
Torrential rain has brought flooding and road closures to parts of Fife.

Routes in all parts of the region are either shut or passable only with extreme care after several days of downpours and gale force winds.

A flood alert issued by environment agency Sepa remains in place across Fife.

It warns flooding could affect low-lying land and individual properties.

In central Fife, the B921 Kinglassie Road is closed as far as the Southfield roundabout in Glenrothes.

Main Street in Thornton is also closed.

And a burn that burst its banks and devastated several homes in Kinglassie in August is said to be running high.

In the east of the region, Auchtermuchty to Grange of Lindores and the Dunshalt to Falkland roads are shut.

Meanwhile the A914 from Cupar to the A92 has been closed.

In west Fife, the B920 is closed at Lochgelly High School after a number of cars became stuck in the deep water on Thursday night.

The B914 at Steelend is just passable.

The flooding comes as a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain and snow remains in place across Fife until Monday.

Commuters have been warned of the possibility of long delays or cancellations to public transport.

Interruptions to power supplies are also possible.