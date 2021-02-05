‘Walkers are advised to avoid the area’: Large sinkhole closes section of Fife’s coastal path

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A stretch of the popular Fife Coastal Path has been closed after a huge hole opened up in the ground.

The route between Dysart and West Wemyss, a favourite for local walkers, was shut off on Thursday as a precaution after the sinkhole was discovered.

A large section of the path near the Fairy Garden in West Wemyss has collapsed.

A combination of prolonged severe weather and longer term coastal erosion has been blamed.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, which manages the 117-mile tourist route, has cordoned off the affected area.

The group has urged people to avoid the path between Dysart and West Wemyss while work to shore it back up is carried out.

Walkers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.” Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

A trust spokesperson confirmed the path is closed to the public from Edington Place in Dysart to West Wemyss due to “significant damage”.

“The land manager has arranged for remedial works to take place and therefore walkers are advised to avoid the area until further notice,” the spokesperson added.

The land is owned by the Wemyss Estate, and the hole has been filled.

However, there are concerns more might appear as the recent spell of bad weather continues.

Old mine workings

Wemyss councillor Ken Caldwell warned people to be careful.

“I would urge all walkers to take care in our paths,” he said.

“Many in Levenmouth are on old mine workings and unfortunately sinkholes can appear out of nowhere.

“However, on this occasion the weather may have contributed to it.”

He added: “Coastal erosion is a constant worry and it is something that I am regularly in contact with council officers about.”

The landslip is the latest to hit the Fife coast.

The coastal path was closed near Seafield last year after part of it washed away in storms.

Diversions were also put in place near Burntisland after a bridge washed away.

A report drawn up by the Scottish Government and Scottish Natural Heritage highlights the Wemyss Caves, the world-famous St Andrews Links golf courses and Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy as among areas at serious risk from coastal erosion due to climate change.