Rail trespass warning following incident near Dunfermline

People have been warned about the dangers of trespassing on railway lines following several incidents in Scotland – including one in Fife.

A family were seen walking a dog across the railway between Longannet and Dunfermline. Elsewhere in recent weeks two groups of youths were spotted on to the line near Musselburgh.

British Transport Police (BTP) is urging parents to make children aware of the risks.

Inspector Bryan O’Neill said: “The key message here is that this is a live line and it should be treated as such which means the public need to stay off the track.

“Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries or death, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to.”

He asked passengers to report crimes and concerns by texting 61016.

Mark Henderson, Network Rail senior community engagement manager, said: “Trespassing on the railway can result in life-changing or even fatal injuries.

“We work closely with the British Transport Police to educate local communities about the dangers on the railway and would urge the public to keep off the tracks.”

The safety campaign, You Vs Train, highlights the potential consequences of trespassing.