UPDATE ‘We are deeply saddened by these losses’: Tragedy as 10 people die and 68 test positive for Covid-19 at Fife care home

Ten residents have died after a coronavirus outbreak at a Fife care home.

In total, 68 people – 25 residents and 43 staff – at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly tested positive for the virus.

Staff say they are deeply saddened by the losses and described it as an extremely difficult time.

NHS Fife confirmed the first case associated with the cluster was discovered on December 20.

As a result, the home was closed to new admissions but has since reopened.

It is now more than 14 days since the last positive test.

A spokesman for Mossview said: “This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff.

“Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are committed to doing everything we can to achieve this goal.”

The spokesman added that the positive cases were identified as part of the home’s rigorous testing regime.

“Sadly, a number of residents subsequently passed away,” he said.

‘Deeply saddened’

“We are deeply saddened by these losses and we extend our sympathy to the family members and friends of all those who have lost a loved one,” said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that in accordance with guidelines, all staff and residents who tested positive isolated for the required period.

“Throughout this pandemic, the home has been fully equipped with all necessary personal protective equipment and has adopted and adhered to all government guidelines as and when these have been issued,” he said.

“We provide staff training in safe and effective infection prevention and control procedures, again in line with government guidelines.”

In addition, he said, the home kept in close communication with family and friends of all residents, and regulatory authorities.

“Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents,” he said.

“We pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most difficult time.”

First round of vaccinations

Residents at Mossview received their first round of Covid-19 vaccinations on January 6.

However, in line with guidance, anyone who had tested positive for the virus in the previous four weeks was not offered it.

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “Sadly, 10 people died after contracting Covid-19 and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.”

NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership worked closely with Fife Council’s environmental health service to support the home’s management and offer advice.

This was to prevent any further spread of the virus.

Confirmation of the Lochgelly outbreak comes just a week after it was revealed 12 residents died at West Park Care Home in Leslie, after an outbreak there.

In total, 30 residents and 21 members of staff tested positive.

Meanwhile, in one of Fife’s worst outbreaks of the pandemic, 19 residents died at Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes.

A Care Commission report published last week criticised the home’s infection control measures.

