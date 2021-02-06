‘We can’t live with this stress’: Kinglassie couple fear for home for second time as torrential rain batters Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife couple feared losing their home to floods for the second time in six months as torrential rain battered the region.

Kate and Steve Hampshaw are still in rental accommodation after being rescued from their Kinglassie villa by boat during severe storms in August.

They watched in horror on Thursday night as the Lochty Burn again breached its banks and water poured into their garden.

As they desperately sought emergency sandbags, they feared the months of repair work on their house in Ashgrove Terrace were about to be undone.

They have now called for more action on flood prevention in the area.

“We can’t live with this stress,” said Kate.

“We’re worried for our home every time it rains and it’s a complete nightmare.”

The retired couple spent much of the night in their garden as days of rainfall saw water levels rise to the parapet of the bridge over the burn.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“We contacted our councillor Craig Walker and he got us emergency sandbags,” said Steve.

“Without them, the water would just have flowed right into our house.

“It’s dropped about a foot this morning but it’s still raining.

“Somebody needs to take responsibility but they just keep passing the buck.”

We can’t live with this stress.” Kate Hampshaw.

Kate and Steve’s home bore the brunt when the Lochty Burn burst its banks in August and sent water cascading into their garden.

They lost the entire ground floor when their dining room wall crashed down.

‘The council is monitoring it round the clock’

Mr Walker said around 250 sandbags were issued in Kinglassie on Thursday night.

“There was quite a bit of concern in the village,” he said,

“It eased off a bit during the night which was helpful, but the high level of rain forecast is a worry.

“The council is monitoring it round the clock, I’m told.”

The SNP councillor added: “At the moment it’s about making sure properties aren’t breached and people come through it unscathed.

“We’re still working to try to come up with a permanent solution.

“I know it’s frustrating for residents, particularly those who were flooded in August.

“My heart goes out to them for the stress they’re suffering.

“It’s really horrendous.”

Councillors will discuss a proposal to invest £450,000 in flood measures across Fife at a committee later this month.

Our officers will be monitoring high risk areas over the weekend and into next week.” Ken Gourlay, Fife Council.

Fife Council delivered sandbags to residents in Cardenden, Freuchie Mill and Strathmiglo as well as Kinglassie on Thursday.

There were also reports of flooding in Cairneyhill and Culross, as well as a landslip at Dura Den.

Head of assets, transportation and environment Ken Gourlay advised people to make preparations ahead of the weekend.

“Thankfully no properties were flooded last night but with continual rain forecast for the next few days we are working with communities to prepare,” he said.

“Teams are out delivering sandbags and we’re doing all we can to minimise the risk of further flooding.”

Action includes clearing gullies and drains, checking water levels and shoring up any weak points.

“Extra sandbags have been delivered and flooding pods have been restocked,” Mr Gourlay said.

“Our officers will be monitoring high risk areas over the weekend and into next week while weather warnings continue.”

Roads closed across Fife

The Kinglassie drama came as environment agency Sepa issued a flood alert covering the entire region.

The agency warned flooding could affect low-lying land and individual properties.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Steve Brown / DCT Media © Steve Brown / DCT Media © Steve Brown / DCT Media © Steve Brown / DCT Media © Steve Brown / DCT Media

Roads were closed in Kinglassie, Glenrothes and Thornton in central Fife.

In the east of the region, Auchtermuchty to Grange of Lindores and the Dunshalt to Falkland roads were shut.

And the A914 from Cupar to the A92 was closed.

Meanwhile, in west Fife, the B920 was closed at Lochgelly High School after water from neighbouring fields flowed onto the road.

Buses for pupils travelling to Lochgelly High School might take a little longer to arrive this morning due to flooding on part of the route. If you're waiting, we'll pick you up as as quick as we can. — Fife Council (@FifeCouncil) February 5, 2021

A number of cars ignored warning signs to force their way through, however.

A Met Office amber weather warning for rain and snow remains in place across Fife until Monday.

Commuters have been warned of the possibility of long delays or cancellations to public transport.

Interruptions to power supplies are also possible.