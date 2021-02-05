Emergency services called to bus fire in Wormit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a bus fire in Wormit.

Two fire engines are on the scene at Kilmanny Road and one hose reel jet and one main reel jet are being used to extinguish the blaze.

There are no reports of any casualties.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received the call shortly at 4.42pm and they sent one appliance from Blackness Road and another from Tayport.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were alerted to the report of a bus on fire in Kilmany Road in Wormit at around 5.12pm this evening.

“The Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance. Officers were dealing with traffic related matters at the scene.”