Fife Council named ‘Housing Team of the Year’

Fife Council’s housing services, building services and business support teams are celebrating after being crowned ‘Housing Team of the Year’ at a special ‘virtual’ awards ceremony at this year’s Chartered Institute of Housing awards.

The CIH Scotland housing awards recognise and celebrate the creativity, passion and innovation of housing organisations and individuals across the sector in Scotland and this year’s awards received over 75 entries across eleven categories.

Drawing on a range of skills, abilities and expertise, staff from across Fife Council services pulled together to prioritise empty properties to extend temporary accommodation and make the best use of all available properties.

Congratulating the services on their success, Councillor Judy Hamilton said: “I’m delighted that services across the council have been recognised for their commitment to providing homelessness services during these adverse and challenging times.

“Fife’s approach to housing allocations saw staff from housing, building services and support services come together with a single focus of preventing a homelessness crisis.

“Well done to everyone for their hard work and commitment to make this happen.”