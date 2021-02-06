Fifer recognised as ‘outstanding individual’ at national awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife housing professional has received a top honour in her field.

Joanne Saurin, who works with Fife Council, won the ‘outstanding individual’ award at the Scottish Empty Homes Conference this week.

The judges recognised Joanne for her “amazing work” with Fife Council which has included bringing 395 properties back in to use since taking up her post in 2014.

Even during the Covid pandemic, Joanna has worked to review the council’s empty homes strategy and submitted a proposal to change the terms of the council’s empty homes loan fund to make the scheme more attractive to owners in Fife.

Judges were particularly impressed with Joanne’s ability to work on the strategic direction of the service in bringing so many homes back in to use, as well as her ability to build relationships with owners and investors.

Head of Fife Council’s housing service John Mills commented: “Joanne’s colleagues in housing services are delighted that she has been recognised nationally for her achievement in returning empty homes into housing use in Fife.

“This is a role that Joanne clearly enjoys.

“She has put a lot of energy into thinking of new ways to tackle the empty home problem and to connect with owners who often need just a bit of advice and encouragement on what to do next.”