Fife stroke survivor spearheading campaign to support vital services

A Fife stroke survivor is helping to spearhead a new call for all political parties to work together to avoid a permanent state of crisis in the NHS.

Sandra Cockburn, 75, from Dunfermline, has spoken out after an in-depth study carried out by Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland highlighted how devastating an impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on some of Scotland’s most vulnerable people.

The detailed survey of more than 500 people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland asked how the pandemic has affected their health.

And the survey revealed that more than half are fearing for their physical and mental health in the next six months and are worried they will not get the access to medical treatment they might need in the future.

Almost 60% of respondents have seen their anxiety and stress levels increase, while the number suffering from poor mental health has risen dramatically from 13% last March to 35%.

Sandra, who had a stroke just before the start of lockdown, says the support she has been given from Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland’s Rhona Martin has been invaluable.

“I was supposed to have support when I left hospital and have a monitor fitted to my heart but because of the virus, all that was put aside,” she explained.

“Everything was thrown up in the air and I sort of felt neglected and a bit forgotten.

“But luckily that’s when I met Rhona from Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland – when I was really feeling at my lowest.

“Without Rhona, my stress levels would’ve been shocking. I would’ve been feeling depressed and I wouldn’t be able to cope.

“She is so knowledgeable and just knowing I can go to her for information and advice really puts my mind at ease.

“The support I had was phenomenal.

“It’s so sad that not everyone is getting the same help that I did. Everyone needs someone like Rhona when they leave hospital.”

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland has launched the No Life Half Lived campaign, urging all Scottish political parties to stop the “damaging domino effect” that the pandemic could have for years to come on Scotland’s most vulnerable and on the NHS.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: “The pandemic is having a devastating impact on the health and wellbeing of some of Scotland’s most vulnerable people.

“Without further action, we will see a damaging domino effect on our society and our NHS for years to come.

“People living with chest, heart and stroke conditions were often struggling before the pandemic.

“Now that’s been magnified and we’re hearing from people who feel their recovery is going backwards.

“The NHS is also in full crisis management mode just now, we need to make sure that this situation doesn’t translate into a permanent state of crisis.

“Going into the elections, we need a consensus from the parties to come together and make sure that services like ours are routinely embedded into NHS pathways across Scotland.”