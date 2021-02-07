‘My principles are intact’ – Fife SNP MP Neale Hanvey responds after being sacked from frontbench

Something went wrong - please try again later.

SNP MP Neale Hanvey has said his “principles are intact” despite being sacked from his frontbench role just days after his promotion.

The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP lost his role as vaccine spokesman on Saturday after posting a message on a crowdfunder page raising money to bring a defamation action against Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman and others.

Barrister Sarah Phillimore started the crowdfunder to raise cash to bring the action against Ms Blackman, who is the party’s former deputy Westminster leader.

The issue is linked to the ongoing transphobia spat between Ms Blackman and Joanna Cherry – who was also ousted this week from the SNP frontbench.

A screenshot posted on social media showed that Mr Hanvey posted “speak clear and stay strong” on the crowdfunder page, which prompted the ire of the SNP hierarchy who demanded an apology.

Mr Hanvey responded to his frontbench sacking by Tweeting a picture of him with his late mother, and explaining his position.

It’s been a long, stressful & tiring day, yet my principles are intact. My late mum was a feisty Trades Union woman & since the 50’s she fearlessly took on misogyny. She will always be my absolute hero. Her values describe where my loyalty rests #Ismay pic.twitter.com/UHfpUhj1aP — Neale Hanvey MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺☘️ 🎗 (@JNHanvey) February 6, 2021

“It’s been a long, stressful and tiring day, yet my principles are intact,” he said.

“My late mum was a feisty Trades Union woman and since the 50s she fearlessly took on misogyny.

“She will always be my absolute hero.

“Her values describe where my loyalty rests.”

An SNP spokesman confirmed Mr Harvey, who was promoted following some impressive Westminster performances in recent months, was now no longer the party’s vaccine spokesperson.

“Neale Hanvey was given the opportunity to apologise for his actions, which are incompatible with the responsibilities of a frontbench spokesperson, including the requirement for teamwork and collective responsibility,” the spokesman added.

“He failed to do so and he has been removed from his position.”

Mr Hanvey was previously suspended by the SNP for using anti-Semitic language on social media.

He still managed to secure election as Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP despite being suspended from the party ahead of polling day, and apologized “unreservedly” for posts which he said were “clearly unacceptable”.

Mr Hanvey was subsequently told he would be readmitted to the SNP group in May on the condition he completed an education course at a Holocaust centre.

He said he had never intended to cause offence and was “earnestly trying to make amends” by working with the Antisemitism Policy Trust to better understand the issue.