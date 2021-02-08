Heartbroken van driver crashed into back of woman’s car on M90 and sped off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A woman driving on the M90 in Fife was struck from behind by a motorist driving erratically after his partner had split up with him.

The woman needed hospital treatment after her vehicle crashed into a central reservation barrier.

The driver who caused the collision, Andrew Herd, did not stop. He had driven up from England after his partner phoned to say their relationship was over.

Herd, 31, of Stewart Street, Dysart, was fined and banned from driving when he appeared at Dunfermilne Sheriff Court.

He had admitted that he drove a van dangerously on October 8 2019 on the M90 northbound, near Dunfermline.

The court heard he repeatedly drove in an erratic manner between lanes, collided with a car, causing the driver to lose control and hit the central reservation barrier.

He also drove into the path of another vehicle, causing the driver to take evasive action.

Van driver was ‘weaving in erratic manner’

Depute fiscal Jill Currie said the incident happened at around 4.30pm when four different drivers on the northbound M90 became aware of the manner of Herd’s driving.

“His car was weaving from side to side in an erratic manner,” she added.

A woman driving north near Halbeath and preparing to take the turn-off towards Kirkcaldy was struck by Herd’s car.

His vehicle struck her car’s rear and as a result she crashed into the central barrier.

Three other vehicles stopped on the hard shoulder and went to the woman’s assistance.

Herd kept driving and was traced later.

The injured woman had to be taken to hospital where she had stitches inserted to a cut to her chin.

Traffic was described as being “heavy” at the time of the offence.

Driver ‘under great deal of pressure’

Defence solicitor Sally McKenzie said Herd had been working in England when his partner called him to say their relationship was over and she was putting his belongings out.

As a result of this, he had been “very agitated and extremely upset” when driving back home. She added: “He was under a great deal of pressure at the time.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “This was a very serious case of dangerous driving on a motorway putting a number of people at risk.

“Indeed, anyone who was driving on that road at the time was put at risk. It’s perhaps remarkable the woman was not more seriously injured than she was.”

The sheriff fined Herd £2,300. He also banned him from driving for three years and until he passes the extended test.