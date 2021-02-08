Community groups invited to apply for St Andrews University funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Community groups working to improve life in St Andrews have been invited to apply for funding.

St Andrews University has launched the second round of its community fund to support groups and activities in the area.

The first round launched in April and gave a range of local causes a financial boost.

They included Saje Scotland, which received £2,000 to support women and girls experiencing domestic abuse during lockdown.

Applications will be accepted from organisations across Fife, providing their activities have an impact on St Andrews and the neighbouring communities.

Eligible projects also include those which increase engagement between the university and the community or promote the environment.

Groups that promote diversity and inclusion or celebrate St Andrews heritage will also be considered.

Funding of between £250 and £3,000 is available.

During the first round, the university sought applications for activities which addressed the needs of the community during the pandemic.

It said small voluntary bodies are the key to recovery.

A spokesman said: “As we continue to combat the pandemic locally and nationally, the university is still keen to receive applications that consider opportunities and activities which offer solutions to community needs during the Covid-19 crisis.

“All applications will be considered on a case by case basis.

“The fund will prioritise small, grassroots charities and community organisations over larger organisations.”

Local branches of national charities are eligible if they are financially independent and locally-managed.

Lesley Caldwell, from the university, said: “I am delighted that we can extend our support once again to so many small voluntary organisations and causes which maintain the fabric of life in our St Andrews community.”

To apply, log on to www.st-andrews.ac.uk/community/community-fund/