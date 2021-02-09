Fife Sports Trust reveals drop in attendance levels during challenging year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife’s largest leisure centre operator says it is in a strong position to reopen once lockdown lifts, despite visitor numbers plummeting.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust runs council-owned gyms, swimming pools and sports centres across the region but has lost six months of income during the coronavirus pandemic.

It warned last year that its long-term sustainability was at risk due to the ongoing financial burden of lockdown.

It predicted a £5 million loss based on a 12-week lockdown.

The trust has now revealed it suffered a 50% drop in attendance levels when its facilities reopened in September.

In the 15 weeks from September 14 to December 23, there were 294,894 attendances – an average of 49,000 a week, half pre-coronavirus rates.

The numbers were compiled during a phased reopening of facilities, when a limited programme was running.

They also reflect the introduction of Tier 3 restrictions across Fife in November which saw the withdrawal of indoor group exercise classes and sports for adults.

During Tier 2, the trust opened eight of it swimming pools but had limitations on numbers due to social distancing.

Eleven gyms were open with around 32% of normal occupancy.

And during the nine weeks of group fitness programmes, there was a 52% occupancy.

More than 6,000 children were enrolled in swimming lessons, which re-started in October.

The trust said that despite the ongoing restrictions, customer engagement steadily improved as the weeks went on as confidence grew.

Customer feedback

Customer satisfaction surveys showed consistently high scores in social distancing and health and safety measures.

Scott Urquhart, the trust’s sports and physical activity team manager, said: “The trust faced a number of challenges last year due to lockdown.

“The changing levels of restrictions, which meant we had to deliver coronavirus-ready facilities and adapt our service delivery as Scottish Government measures were announced, meant we had to adapt quickly.

“Unsurprisingly, our attendance levels were down as we rolled out our phased reopening programme, faced limitations on which facilities and programmes we could deliver and accommodate social distancing for the health and safety of customers and staff.

“However, customer feedback shows that users felt comfortable with the safety measures we had in place and we are confident that once restrictions are lifted, we will be in a strong position to make available our venues for local communities.

“While our doors remain closed, I’d encourage people to visit our website to take advantage of our online fitness sessions and 100-mile step challenge to continue to experience the benefits of physical activity.”