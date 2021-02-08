‘This happens every time we get heavy rain’: Ballingry man up to his knees in floodwater after deluge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife man was up to his knees in floodwater for three days as torrential rain hit the region.

Alexander Wilson had to wade through the filthy water in his Ballingry garden to get to the street before it eventually drained away.

His next-door neighbours Janet and David Jamieson were trapped in their house over the weekend as they were unable to even get to their front gate.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

It is the third time in a year the Navitie Park neighbours have been in this situation.

It came as communities across Fife were flooded at the end of last week as a result of a deluge and gale force winds.

Navitie Park borders Ballingry Cemetery, where scores of graves were submerged by several feet of water on Friday and Saturday.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Mr Wilson, 61, said the water was pouring over the tops of his wellies when he went to the local shop for milk.

I had to wade through two feet of water at my front door.” Alexander Wilson.

“We’re flooded out,” he said.

“This happens every time we get heavy rain.

“It’s not just me. There are four gardens in a row flooded.”

He said the street was in a valley at the bottom of two hills, meaning water poured into the gardens.

“I had to wade through two feet of water at my front door,” he added.

“I had a pair of wellies on and it was right over the top.

“The council came out with sandbags and put them at the front door so at least it didn’t get in the house.”

Drainage issues

Fife Council worked over the weekend to clear drainage issues in a number of communities as a result of the torrent.

Local authority workers delivered sandbags to residents in Cardenden, Freuchie Mill and Strathmiglo as well as Kinglassie on Thursday.

There were also reports of flooding in Cairneyhill and Culross, as well as a landslip at Dura Den.

And Haugh Park in Cupar was under several feet of water after the River Eden burst its banks.

Floodwaters in Cupar over weekend have led to two sections of the culvert carrying Lady Burn beneath Haugh Park to lose their covers after water was unable to enter the Eden & forced its way up. Both now fenced off for good reason with fast waters flowing beneath. Best avoided! pic.twitter.com/sye1x0cmj7 — Michael Alexander (@C_MAlexander) February 8, 2021

Action included clearing gullies and drains, checking water levels and shoring up any weak points.

Roads across Fife were closed on Thursday night into Friday as environment agency issued a flood alert.

A Met Office amber warning for snow and ice is currently in place across Fife.

People have been warned to expect travel delays and stranding.

There are also concerns that rural communities could be cut off.