IN FULL: Fife school and nursery closures as Storm Darcy hits the region

The kingdom has been hit with scores of school and nursery closures as Storm Darcy brings severe weather and treacherous conditions across the region.
Fife Council has confirmed that schools and nurseries have been forced to close due to the severe weather.
Here’s the full list of closures confirmed at 9am:
High Schools – Central Fife
Balwearie High School
Kirkcaldy High School
St Andrews R C High School
Viewforth High School
High Schools – West Fife
Inverkeithing High School
Lochgelly High School
Queen Anne High School
St Columba’s R C High School
Nurseries – Central Fife
Burntisland Nursery
Burntisland Nursery (Under 3s)
Caskieberran Nursery
Denend Nursery
Kinghorn Nursery
Kinglassie Nursery
Kirkcaldy North Nursery
Kirkcaldy West Nursery
Leslie Nursery
Pitcoudie Nursery
St Ninians Nursery
Strathallan Nursery
Thornton Nursery
Nurseries – North East Fife and Levenmouth
Auchtermuchty Nursery
Balcurvie Nursery
Balmerino Nursery
Buckhaven Nursery
Canongate Nursery
Ceres Nursery
Denbeath Nursery
East Wemyss Nursery
Falkland Nursery
Ferryport Nursery
Freuchie Nursery
Kennoway Nursery
Lawhead Nursery
Lundin Mill Nursery
Mountfleurie Nursery
Newburgh Nursery
Newport Nursery
Springfield Nursery
St Andrews Nursery
Wormit Nursery
Nurseries – West Fife Area
Bellyeoman Nursery
Benarty Nursery
Blairhall Nursery
Cairneyhill Nursery
Cardenden Nursery
Cowdenbeath Nursery
Crossford Nursery
Crossgates Nursery
Dunmore Nursery
Foulford Nursery
Inzievar Nursery
Limekilns Nursery
Lochgelly South Nursery
Lochgelly West Nursery
Saline Nursery
St Brides Nursery (StarBright)
St Kenneths Nursery
Torryburn Nursery
Townhill Nursery
Tulliallan Nursery
Primary – Central Fife
Auchtertool Primary School
Burntisland Primary School
Caskieberran Primary School
Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School
Kinghorn Primary School
Kinglassie Primary School
Kirkcaldy North Primary School
Kirkcaldy West Primary School
Leslie Primary School
Milton of Balgonie Primary School
Newcastle Primary School
Pitcoudie Primary School
Sinclairtown Primary School
St Maries R C Primary School
St Ninians R C Primary School
St Patricks R C Primary School
Strathallan Primary School
**Thornton Primary School
Primaries – North East Fife and Levenmouth
Aberhill Primary School
Auchtermuchty Primary School
Balcurvie Primary School
insufficient staffing
Balmerino Primary School
Buckhaven Primary School
Canongate Primary School
Ceres Primary School
Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School
Craigrothie Primary School
Denbeath Primary School
Dunbog Primary School
East Wemyss Primary School
Falkland Primary School
Freuchie Primary School
Greyfriars R C Primary School
Kennoway Primary and Community School
Kirkton of Largo Primary School
Largoward Primary School
Lawhead Primary School
Letham Primary School
Lundin Mill Primary School
Methilhill Primary School
Mountfleurie Primary School
Newburgh Primary School
Newport Primary School
Parkhill Primary School
Springfield Primary School
Strathkinness Primary School
Tayport Primary School and Ferryport Nursery
Wormit Primary School
Primary – West Fife
Bellyeoman Primary School
Benarty Primary School
Blairhall Primary School
Cairneyhill Primary and Community School
Cardenden Primary School
Carnock Primary School
Cowdenbeath Primary School
Crossford Primary School
Crossgates Primary School
Culross Primary School
Denend Primary School and Nursery
Foulford Primary School
Inzievar Primary School
Limekilns Primary School
Lochgelly South Primary School
Lochgelly West Primary School
Saline Primary School
St Brides R C Primary School
St Kenneths R C Primary School
Torryburn Primary School
Townhill Primary School
Tulliallan Primary School
Pupil Support – Fife-wide
Pupil Support Service – Cupar Campus (Kirkgate Centre)
Pupil Support Service – Glenrothes Campus (Rimbleton House)
Pupil Support Service – Kennoway Campus (Sandy Brae)
Pupil Support Service – Kirkcaldy Campus (Boreland Centre)
Pupil Support Service – The Bridges Centre
Others
John Fergus School
Rosslyn School
Hyndhead School
Kilmaron School
Special School
Calaiswood School
Woodmill ASN
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe