IN FULL: Fife school and nursery closures as Storm Darcy hits the region

The kingdom has been hit with scores of school and nursery closures as Storm Darcy brings severe weather and treacherous conditions across the region.

Fife Council has confirmed that schools and nurseries have been forced to close due to the severe weather.

Here’s the full list of closures confirmed at 9am:

High Schools – Central Fife

Balwearie High School

Kirkcaldy High School

St Andrews R C High School

Viewforth High School

High Schools – West Fife

Inverkeithing High School

Lochgelly High School

Queen Anne High School

St Columba’s R C High School

Nurseries – Central Fife

Burntisland Nursery

Burntisland Nursery (Under 3s)

Caskieberran Nursery

Denend Nursery

Kinghorn Nursery

Kinglassie Nursery

Kirkcaldy North Nursery

Kirkcaldy West Nursery

Leslie Nursery

Pitcoudie Nursery

St Ninians Nursery

Strathallan Nursery

Thornton Nursery

Nurseries – North East Fife and Levenmouth

Auchtermuchty Nursery

Balcurvie Nursery

Balmerino Nursery

Buckhaven Nursery

Canongate Nursery

Ceres Nursery

Denbeath Nursery

East Wemyss Nursery

Falkland Nursery

Ferryport Nursery

Freuchie Nursery

Kennoway Nursery

Lawhead Nursery

Lundin Mill Nursery

Mountfleurie Nursery

Newburgh Nursery

Newport Nursery

Springfield Nursery

St Andrews Nursery

Wormit Nursery

Nurseries – West Fife Area

Bellyeoman Nursery

Benarty Nursery

Blairhall Nursery

Cairneyhill Nursery

Cardenden Nursery

Cowdenbeath Nursery

Crossford Nursery

Crossgates Nursery

Dunmore Nursery

Foulford Nursery

Inzievar Nursery

Limekilns Nursery

Lochgelly South Nursery

Lochgelly West Nursery

Saline Nursery

St Brides Nursery (StarBright)

St Kenneths Nursery

Torryburn Nursery

Townhill Nursery

Tulliallan Nursery

Primary – Central Fife

Auchtertool Primary School

Burntisland Primary School

Caskieberran Primary School

Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School

Kinghorn Primary School

Kinglassie Primary School

Kirkcaldy North Primary School

Kirkcaldy West Primary School

Leslie Primary School

Milton of Balgonie Primary School

Newcastle Primary School

Pitcoudie Primary School

Sinclairtown Primary School

St Maries R C Primary School

St Ninians R C Primary School

St Patricks R C Primary School

Strathallan Primary School

**Thornton Primary School

Primaries – North East Fife and Levenmouth

Aberhill Primary School

Auchtermuchty Primary School

Balcurvie Primary School

insufficient staffing

Balmerino Primary School

Buckhaven Primary School

Canongate Primary School

Ceres Primary School

Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School

Craigrothie Primary School

Denbeath Primary School

Dunbog Primary School

East Wemyss Primary School

Falkland Primary School

Freuchie Primary School

Greyfriars R C Primary School

Kennoway Primary and Community School

Kirkton of Largo Primary School

Largoward Primary School

Lawhead Primary School

Letham Primary School

Lundin Mill Primary School

Methilhill Primary School

Mountfleurie Primary School

Newburgh Primary School

Newport Primary School

Parkhill Primary School

Springfield Primary School

Strathkinness Primary School

Tayport Primary School and Ferryport Nursery

Wormit Primary School

Primary – West Fife

Bellyeoman Primary School

Benarty Primary School

Blairhall Primary School

Cairneyhill Primary and Community School

Cardenden Primary School

Carnock Primary School

Cowdenbeath Primary School

Crossford Primary School

Crossgates Primary School

Culross Primary School

Denend Primary School and Nursery

Foulford Primary School

Inzievar Primary School

Limekilns Primary School

Lochgelly South Primary School

Lochgelly West Primary School

Saline Primary School

St Brides R C Primary School

St Kenneths R C Primary School

Torryburn Primary School

Townhill Primary School

Tulliallan Primary School

Pupil Support – Fife-wide

Pupil Support Service – Cupar Campus (Kirkgate Centre)

Pupil Support Service – Glenrothes Campus (Rimbleton House)

Pupil Support Service – Kennoway Campus (Sandy Brae)

Pupil Support Service – Kirkcaldy Campus (Boreland Centre)

Pupil Support Service – The Bridges Centre

Others

John Fergus School

Rosslyn School

Hyndhead School

Kilmaron School

Special School

Calaiswood School

Woodmill ASN