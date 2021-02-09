Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
IN FULL: Fife school and nursery closures as Storm Darcy hits the region

by Neil Henderson
February 9 2021, 9.17am Updated: February 9 2021, 10.18am
© Mhairi EdwardsStorm Darcy hits Courier country on Monday.
The kingdom has been hit with scores of school and nursery closures as Storm Darcy brings severe weather and treacherous conditions across the region.

Fife Council has confirmed that schools and nurseries have been forced to close due to the severe weather.

Here’s the full list of closures confirmed at 9am:

High Schools – Central Fife

Balwearie High School
Kirkcaldy High School
St Andrews R C High School
Viewforth High School

High Schools – West Fife

Inverkeithing High School
Lochgelly High School
Queen Anne High School
St Columba’s R C High School

Nurseries – Central Fife

Burntisland Nursery
Burntisland Nursery (Under 3s)
Caskieberran Nursery
Denend Nursery
Kinghorn Nursery
Kinglassie Nursery
Kirkcaldy North Nursery
Kirkcaldy West Nursery
Leslie Nursery
Pitcoudie Nursery
St Ninians Nursery
Strathallan Nursery
Thornton Nursery

Nurseries – North East Fife and Levenmouth

Auchtermuchty Nursery
Balcurvie Nursery
Balmerino Nursery
Buckhaven Nursery
Canongate Nursery
Ceres Nursery
Denbeath Nursery
East Wemyss Nursery
Falkland Nursery
Ferryport Nursery
Freuchie Nursery
Kennoway Nursery
Lawhead Nursery
Lundin Mill Nursery
Mountfleurie Nursery
Newburgh Nursery
Newport Nursery
Springfield Nursery
St Andrews Nursery
Wormit Nursery

Nurseries – West Fife Area

Bellyeoman Nursery
Benarty Nursery
Blairhall Nursery
Cairneyhill Nursery
Cardenden Nursery
Cowdenbeath Nursery
Crossford Nursery
Crossgates Nursery
Dunmore Nursery
Foulford Nursery
Inzievar Nursery
Limekilns Nursery
Lochgelly South Nursery
Lochgelly West Nursery
Saline Nursery
St Brides Nursery (StarBright)
St Kenneths Nursery
Torryburn Nursery
Townhill Nursery
Tulliallan Nursery

Primary – Central Fife

Auchtertool Primary School
Burntisland Primary School
Caskieberran Primary School
Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School
Kinghorn Primary School
Kinglassie Primary School
Kirkcaldy North Primary School
Kirkcaldy West Primary School
Leslie Primary School
Milton of Balgonie Primary School
Newcastle Primary School
Pitcoudie Primary School
Sinclairtown Primary School
St Maries R C Primary School
St Ninians R C Primary School
St Patricks R C Primary School
Strathallan Primary School
**Thornton Primary School

 

Primaries – North East Fife and Levenmouth

Aberhill Primary School
Auchtermuchty Primary School
Balcurvie Primary School
Balmerino Primary School
Buckhaven Primary School
Canongate Primary School
Ceres Primary School
Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School
Craigrothie Primary School
Denbeath Primary School
Dunbog Primary School
East Wemyss Primary School
Falkland Primary School
Freuchie Primary School
Greyfriars R C Primary School
Kennoway Primary and Community School
Kirkton of Largo Primary School
Largoward Primary School
Lawhead Primary School
Letham Primary School
Lundin Mill Primary School
Methilhill Primary School
Mountfleurie Primary School
Newburgh Primary School
Newport Primary School
Parkhill Primary School
Springfield Primary School
Strathkinness Primary School
Tayport Primary School and Ferryport Nursery
Wormit Primary School

Primary – West Fife

Bellyeoman Primary School
Benarty Primary School
Blairhall Primary School
Cairneyhill Primary and Community School
Cardenden Primary School
Carnock Primary School
Cowdenbeath Primary School
Crossford Primary School
Crossgates Primary School
Culross Primary School
Denend Primary School and Nursery
Foulford Primary School
Inzievar Primary School
Limekilns Primary School
Lochgelly South Primary School
Lochgelly West Primary School
Saline Primary School
St Brides R C Primary School
St Kenneths R C Primary School
Torryburn Primary School
Townhill Primary School
Tulliallan Primary School

Pupil Support – Fife-wide

Pupil Support Service – Cupar Campus (Kirkgate Centre)
Pupil Support Service – Glenrothes Campus (Rimbleton House)
Pupil Support Service – Kennoway Campus (Sandy Brae)
Pupil Support Service – Kirkcaldy Campus (Boreland Centre)
Pupil Support Service – The Bridges Centre

Others

John Fergus School
Rosslyn School

Hyndhead School
Kilmaron School

Special School
Calaiswood School
Woodmill ASN