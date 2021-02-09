Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
Fife woman admits supplying heroin within Scots prison

by Agency Reporter
February 9 2021, 2.02pm
Stock image of syringes, drugs and heroin.
Stock image of syringes, drugs and heroin.

A Fife woman is facing jail after admitting supplying heroin in a Scottish prison.

Laura Brearly, 35, appearing by video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, pleaded guilty to supplying the class A controlled drug to another woman within Polmont Prison, Stirlingshire.

The offence was committed on January 29 2019.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment until March 11, and granted bail.

He warned that Brearly, of Hadfoot Wynd, Anstruther, should be “under no illusions” that the offence could attract a prison sentence.

