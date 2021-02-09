Fife woman admits supplying heroin within Scots prison

A Fife woman is facing jail after admitting supplying heroin in a Scottish prison.
Laura Brearly, 35, appearing by video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, pleaded guilty to supplying the class A controlled drug to another woman within Polmont Prison, Stirlingshire.
The offence was committed on January 29 2019.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment until March 11, and granted bail.
He warned that Brearly, of Hadfoot Wynd, Anstruther, should be “under no illusions” that the offence could attract a prison sentence.
