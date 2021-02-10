‘Flattering and overwhelming’: Lego Forth Bridge idea gains 10,000 votes and will be considered as official set

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A civil engineer’s bid to persuade Lego to create an official set of the Forth Bridge has received the 10,000 votes it needs.

Michael Dineen is over the moon that the Danish toy company will now consider his version of the World Heritage site as a Lego Ideas set.

The 42-year-old spent four months creating the 130-year-old bridge in plastic form in 2019.

He used around 3,000 bricks to create the 15-foot long model.

Michael had until September to gain the 10,000 public votes needed before Lego would even consider creating the set for sale.

With the first hurdle now passed, he will have to wait several more months before he hears the manufacturer’s verdict.

“It’s incredible,” he said.

“It feels like I’ve just sat an exam and I’m now waiting for my result.

“It’s a different world of agony!”

I thought is was a good idea but I didn’t know if anyone else would.” Michael Dineen.

If successful, his design will become Scotland’s first official Lego set.

It is one of 21 ideas from Lego fans across the world that qualify for consideration.

While he has stiff competition, Michael feels the timing is right for him.

“I’m told Lego is considering opening a shop in Edinburgh very soon,” he said.

“It would have the world’s most famous bridge on it’s doorstep so what better product to sell.

“Network Rail has also applied to create a walkway across the Forth Bridge.

“When people come off it they will go into a gift shop and my design would make sense as a souvenir.”

‘Flattering and overwhelming’

Michael lives in East Renfrewshire but works on Transport Scotland’s Forth Bridge Forum, which oversees maintenance on all three bridges.

He acknowledged his version is too big to sell as a single set.

“Each box would contain a third of the bridge,” he said.

“That would be good to have in itself but if you want the full bridge you could buy three sets and join them together.”

He was excited when he submitted his bid, he said, but had no idea whether it would gain support.

“I thought is was a good idea but I didn’t know if anyone else would,” he said.

“It’s flattering and overwhelming at the same time that 10,000 people have taken the time to log on and vote for it.”

Among the supporters were a descendent of Victorian engineer Sir William Arrol, whose company built the iconic rail bridge.

Network Rail is also behind the bid.