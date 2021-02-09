Warning after heavy snow from Storm Darcy causes avalanche at popular Fife beauty spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mountain rescuers have issued a warning to walkers after reports of avalanches on high ground in Fife.

Ochils Mountain Rescue Team say they have had reports from local farmers at Bishop Hill on West Lomond Hill, of significant snow drifts following heavy snowfall in the area in the past 48 hours.

A spokesperson for the Ochils team said: “Whilst we normally associate this risk with higher mountains in the Highlands, the truth is avalanches can occur anywhere there is a slope and some snow – we definitely tick both boxes just now.”

Posting on social media, the spokesperson added that debris from two avalanches, one at West Lomond and also at A823 road through Glen Devon, had been observed.

“On both occasions, the avalanches have occurred on slopes that have had large amounts of snow dropped onto them by the wind; in these cases west-facing slopes, due to the recent easterly winds.

“The trigger has probably been a cornice, an overhang of snow, that has collapsed as the temperature has increased in the last day or two.

“Our advice is to avoid steep, snow-loaded slopes.

“A slope angle of 30-45 degrees is most associated with avalanches, though it is possible on less steep ground too.

“Avoid going anywhere near a slope with a cornice at the top of it.”

One walker said he had seen what appeared to be a significant snowfall from a ridge at Bishop Hill.

A picture taken by the man clearly showed some walkers still out at the popular beauty spot despite the condition.