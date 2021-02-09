Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A video of a Cowdenbeath woman pushing a lorry up a snow-covered hill has gone viral after being posted online.

The woman was filmed “assisting” the Graham’s Dairies vehicle along the High Street in the Fife town on Tuesday.

The area was hit by heavy snowfall after Storm Darcy swept across Scotland.

Just your average cowdenbeath woman pushing a lorry up a hill. 💪💪💪💪 Posted by Fife jammer locations on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

A video of the incident was posed to the Fife Jammer Locations facebook page, where it was viewed thousands of times.

The footage provoked much hilarity, with several witty posters commenting on the incident.

One wrote: “Word on the street is, The lorry driver was trying to reverse!!”, while another said: “This could turn sour quickly”.

While many found the footage funny, others worried for the safety of the woman.

Heavy goods vehicles such as the one shown in the video can weigh up to 44 tonnes when fully loaded.

One user wrote: “Better hope it don’t start sliding back she will get flattened”, while another commented: “Is she crazy? What if the lorry started slipping backwards she would be a gonna.”