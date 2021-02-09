Covid-19 vaccinations put on hold as Courier country battered by blizzard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Some Courier country coronavirus vaccination recipients booked in to receive their inoculations on Tuesday night have had to reschedule following inclement weather.

Snowstorms have battered Tayside and Fife and NHS centres in Newburgh and Dundee both stopped administering vaccinations between 5pm and 6pm as blizzards terrorised the region.

© Mhairi Edwards

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “The Caird Hall community vaccination centre has been stood down this evening.

“The vaccination team is currently in the process of contacting everyone with appointments for this evening to rearrange.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

NHS Fife’s Cupar and Newburgh centres also closed early, along with their mobile testing site in Leven.

An NHS Fife spokesperson added: “Deteriorating weather conditions have meant that it has been necessary to reschedule the remainder of Covid-19 vaccinations at Tayside Institute in Newburgh this evening.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of public safety and impacted appts will be rescheduled ASAP.”

© Mhairi Edwards

NHS health boards will make recipients aware of next steps in due course.

Vaccination centres in Perth and Kinross and Angus are continuing to see all patients appointed tonight.

An NHS spokesperson added: “Please remember if we cancel or you cannot attend a vaccination centre for your appointment, you do not need to contact us, the team will get in touch with you to rearrange your appointment.

“Please only attend if it’s safe for you to do so. We would ask people where possible not to arrive more than five minutes before their appointment time to help ease any congestion.”