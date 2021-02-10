Snowfall stops Fife’s first asymptomatic community testing centre from opening as planned

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Heavy snowfall again overnight has put paid to efforts to get Fife’s first asymptomatic Covid-19 community testing centre open on time.

The much-anticipated facility within the Maxwell Centre in Cowdenbeath was due to open to the public at 9am on Wednesday morning, but NHS Fife has confirmed it will be delayed as a result of “challenging wintry conditions”.

Members of the public who were planning to travel to the centre have been urged not to, and a further update is expected to be provided on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from NHS Fife added: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Based at the town’s Maxwell Centre, the site will provide testing for members of the public who have no symptoms associated with Covid-19 but who could be infectious and spreading the virus without knowing it.

When fully up and running, it is expected to play a significant part in helping to stop the spread of the virus in parts of central Fife.

Josie Murray, NHS Fife consultant in public health and health protection clinical lead, said: “We know that almost one in three people with Covid don’t have symptoms but are still infectious and able to pass the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.

“By getting tested at a community testing site, you can find out if you are positive and take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus by self-isolating.

“Not only are we helping to protect our family, friends and community, if we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 and continue to follow the other national measures that are in place, we are that one step closer to getting back to doing the things we are unable to do just now.”

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics at the following centres are open as normal this morning: Rothes Halls, Glenrothes; Cupar Corn Exchange; Templehall Community Centre, Kirkcaldy; East Neuk Centre, Anstruther; Lochgelly Centre; Randolph Wemyss, Buckhaven; Parkgate Community Centre, Rosyth; and St Andrews Community Hospital.

Letters will be sent out automatically to anyone who misses their appointment, with NHS Fife urging people only to travel if it is safe to do so.