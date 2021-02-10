Abandoned dog found injured in Fife had been shot in the face

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A dog has been found with a gunshot wound to the face in Fife, sparking an animal charity appeal.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a tan lurcher-type dog was discovered in Dunfermline at around 11pm on Friday.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after a passer-by discovered the dog at the side of the road on the A823 heading towards the recycling centre in Dunfermline and handed her in to Inglis Veterinary Centre.

© Supplied by SSPCA

The dog had a large wound to her hind leg as well as injuries to the face and it was originally believed she had been a victim of a road accident.

However, on X-raying the dog, veterinary staff were shocked to discover she had been shot.

© Supplied by SSPCA

Scottish SPCA inspector Stephanie Ross explained: “We were astonished to hear the vet had found a pellet in the dog’s face when she was X-rayed.

“We dread to think what would have happened to this poor dog if the member of the public hadn’t spotted her.

“She is currently receiving the rehabilitation she needs at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland to establish the circumstances around the dog’s injuries due to the use of a firearm in the incident.

“We would like to find out what happened to the dog.”

© Supplied by SSPCA

Inspector Stephen Kay, from Fife Police Division of Police Scotland, said: “We are working jointly with the Scottish SPCA to understand what has happened to this dog, however the results from the x-ray are very concerning.

“The use of a weapon and violence on an animal is wholly unacceptable and we would ask for the public’s support in identifying and tracing the person or persons responsible for this act.”

Anyone with information about the dog can phone the SSPC confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2421 of February 7.