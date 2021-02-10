Severe weather: Widespread closures and disruption in Fife after more heavy snow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Schools across Fife have been shut after continued heavy snowfall across the region.

More than 130 schools as well as nurseries and pupil support services were unable to open on Wednesday amid severe weather and difficult travelling conditions.

However, Fife Council did not make a blanket decision to close all schools and a number remained open to children of keyworkers.

In a social media post Fife Council said: “The snowy weather is continuing to cause disruption across Fife today.

“Teams are out clearing roads and we’re working hard to get to as many routes as possible.

“Many schools are closed again today. Parents and carers will have been contacted directly but please check our disruption page on www.fife.gov.uk/closures for any updates and information about tomorrow.”

Bin collections were also disrupted and recycling centres closed.

“If your bin is due to be collected today please leave it out and we will come back as soon as we can,” said the council.

“Our recycling centres are also closed today and we ask anyone due to visit today to rebook for another time.

“Please look out for each other and stay safe. For more advice and information www.fife.gov.uk.”

Police Scotland officers in south west Fife urged people not to drive unless necessary, and posted a picture on social media of colleagues giving the local sergeant’s car a push.

“Please only drive if essential. Even the backshift Sgt needed a help home from the nightshift officers in Dalgety Bay,” they said on Twitter.

Please only drive if essential…….even the backshift Sgt needed a help home from the nightshift officers in #DalgetyBay 🤦🏼‍♂️. Please keep yourselves and us safe by ensuring the roads are clear 👮‍♀️ ☃️🚔. #OpParamount #DoYouNeedToDrive #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/ueXDlFyp2l — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, there were reports of treacherous road conditions, with motorists experiencing a whiteout on the A92 through Fife on Tuesday night.

Stagecoach East Scotland was forced to cancel services along a number of routes in the region. The bus operator provided Twitter updates throughout the day.

⚠️ Due to the severe weather conditions across our network, we strongly advise against travelling at this time even where a limited service is operating. We can't guarantee journey times & conditions may change throughout the day. Essential journey info: https://t.co/wazWEWfUQp pic.twitter.com/c8GABkjx0C — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) February 10, 2021

Soldiers of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards based at Leuchars were out clearing the streets of snow in the town of Leuchars.

They were spotted with spades helping to clear paths and driveways at Rosebank Park retirement housing on Wednesday morning.

One local resident said: “The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards stationed at Leuchars have been very helpful to us during the first lockdown delivering prescriptions.

“But when five of them volunteered to turn up this morning to clear the snow from our doorsteps, it was a wonderful sight. They worked quickly round the park making it safe for us to get out of our houses then asked each household if we needed any vital shopping.

“They were so cheerful and willing, we cannot thank them enough. Grateful thanks from all the residents in Rosebank Park.”