Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Stunning time-lapse footage showing the arrival of blizzards on the Fife coast has been captured by an amateur weather enthusiast.

The dramatic images, taken from a webcam in Aberdour as heavy snow hit the region, were provided by Graham Smith, who is behind the FifeWeather website.

The blizzards arrived during Storm Darcy, which brought havoc to Tayside and Fife on Tuesday.

Graham has webcams set up around the kingdom and also runs a weather station in his back garden

Among the equipment in his back yard is a lightning detector, which is part of a network run by volunteers and provides up to date information about lightning strikes across the country.

Graham, of Lochgelly, said: “It’s certainly one of the more significant winter events that we’ve had, particularly recently within the last 48 to 72 hours, when there’s been significant snowfalls across most of Fife.

“I think it would pale in comparison to the really severe winter we had back in 2010. But it certainly has deposited a significant amount of snow in a relatively short space of time.”

He said he did not consider the recent snowfall to be exceptional, adding that recent milder winters had made such events less frequent.

“I think it’s more the fact that our winters in general seem to be becoming more mild so when we do get snow events like this they do seem more exceptional,” he said.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“It is often unfortunately used as an argument against climate change but you have to understand the differences between climate and weather.

“In fact, if you look back at the last 10 years and the average temperatures of our winters, they are definitely increasing and they are increasing significantly, which is why I really do think that these snow events feel remarkable because they are becoming less common.”