VIDEO: Traffic chaos in Fife after tanker fire on busy A92

A tanker fire caused the closure of the busy A92 in Fife on Thursday morning, causing tailbacks for motorists.

Fire crews were alerted to the vehicle blaze at 5.50am on the stretch of the road between Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline.

Sections of both the southbound and northbound carriageways were closed and local diversions put in place to allow fire fighters to tackle the incident.

The B981 Cowdenbeath to Crossgates road was brought to a standstill for a time as motorists were directed off the A92 away from the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about a fire on a tanker. Both rear tires were well alight.

“The fire has now been extinguished and the fire service are cooling the rear axle of the vehicle.”

The road was reopened shortly after 8am however driving conditions were made treacherous on that stretch for motorists due to freezing water on the roads used to extinguish the fire.

A clean-up operation continued for around two hours after the initial incident before traffic on the A92 returned to normal.