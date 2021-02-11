Orphaned otter cubs found wandering the streets of Inverkeithing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two adorable otter cubs have been rescued by the Scottish SPCA after being found wandering the streets of a Fife town.

The cubs, who have been given the names Inver and Forth, and are thought to be around three or four months old, were spotted by a member of the public in Inverkeithing on Saturday.

They are now being cared for at the animal welfare charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre near Alloa.

Centre manager Steven Gray said it is likely the young otters are orphans.

“The cubs are around three to four-months-old. Otters will stay with their mothers in the wild until they are over a year old,” he said.

“We suspect their mum was involved in a road traffic accident or some form of disturbance and didn’t return to her cubs so they have gone looking for her.

“They were seen wandering down the road in Inverkeithing on Saturday night.”

Local residents discovered the female cub while taking their bins out.

The cub was calling out in search of its mother.

© Supplied by Scottish SPCA

“The female cub was spotted by someone taking their bins out,” said Steven.

“She was making very loud peeping noises which was probably her trying to call for her mum.

“The members of the public followed at a safe distance to a nearby field where they were able to monitor her until we arrived.”

He added: “The pair wouldn’t have survived on their own as they rely on mum so we are thankful the members of the public contacted us.

“One cub is male and the other is female. The female has been named Inver and the male has been called Forth.

“They will stay with us until they are around 12 to 14-months-old, just like with mum in the wild. We will teach them how to feed and take care of themselves and will release them when they are ready.”

Despite being cute, otters have sharp teeth and Steven advised anybody finding an animal in need of rescue not to pick it up.

“Otters are very agile and can have a nasty bite so we would ask members of the public not to approach them as they can react negatively out of fear,” he said.

“They can see humans as a threat, especially when they are feeling vulnerable, so we would advise monitoring the animal and contacting us. We have the necessary safety equipment to carefully contain otters and we are experienced in doing so. We wouldn’t want anyone getting hurt or an animal to be caused undue stress.

“If anyone spots a wild animal in need of our help, please call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”