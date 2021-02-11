Friday, February 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

IN PICTURES: Eerie images show glistening icicle collection clinging to frosty Fife roadside

by Ross Gardiner
February 11 2021, 7.18pm Updated: February 12 2021, 9.37am
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaIlluminated by the low sun, the frosty spikes had been coated in more snowfall. Pic: Steve Brown.
Illuminated by the low sun, the frosty spikes had been coated in more snowfall. Pic: Steve Brown.

An uncanny wall of icicles has captured the attention of drivers passing through the Fife countryside.

Storm Darcy has blanketed Courier Country in snow, with temperatures this week plummeting to below -20 C in parts of Scotland.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media
The Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the ordinarily verdant verge in a unique contrast.

Along with the carpet of snow, drivers traversing the A91 in Fife would have noticed the roadside hedgerow completely crystallised in ice.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media
Pic: Steve Brown.

Sub-zero stems and branches were entirely engulfed in ice, turning the tangled topiary into a huddle of icy stalagmites which hugged the carriageway near Cupar.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media
Pic: Steve Brown.

However, driving conditions weren’t as beautiful in other parts of Fife, as one vehicle ended up in a burn in St Andrews.

Meanwhile, other drivers may not have been able to take in the unique view, as police pulled over one vehicle in Dundee which had failed to clear the majority of its snow from the windscreen.