IN PICTURES: Eerie images show glistening icicle collection clinging to frosty Fife roadside

An uncanny wall of icicles has captured the attention of drivers passing through the Fife countryside.
Storm Darcy has blanketed Courier Country in snow, with temperatures this week plummeting to below -20 C in parts of Scotland.
Along with the carpet of snow, drivers traversing the A91 in Fife would have noticed the roadside hedgerow completely crystallised in ice.
Sub-zero stems and branches were entirely engulfed in ice, turning the tangled topiary into a huddle of icy stalagmites which hugged the carriageway near Cupar.
However, driving conditions weren’t as beautiful in other parts of Fife, as one vehicle ended up in a burn in St Andrews.
Meanwhile, other drivers may not have been able to take in the unique view, as police pulled over one vehicle in Dundee which had failed to clear the majority of its snow from the windscreen.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe