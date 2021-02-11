IN PICTURES: Eerie images show glistening icicle collection clinging to frosty Fife roadside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An uncanny wall of icicles has captured the attention of drivers passing through the Fife countryside.

Storm Darcy has blanketed Courier Country in snow, with temperatures this week plummeting to below -20 C in parts of Scotland.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Along with the carpet of snow, drivers traversing the A91 in Fife would have noticed the roadside hedgerow completely crystallised in ice.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Sub-zero stems and branches were entirely engulfed in ice, turning the tangled topiary into a huddle of icy stalagmites which hugged the carriageway near Cupar.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

However, driving conditions weren’t as beautiful in other parts of Fife, as one vehicle ended up in a burn in St Andrews.

Meanwhile, other drivers may not have been able to take in the unique view, as police pulled over one vehicle in Dundee which had failed to clear the majority of its snow from the windscreen.